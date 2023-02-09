BTS rapper Min Yoongi aka Suga has been climbing the ladder of success every day. The rapper has been appointed as the global brand ambassador of the Italian brand 'Valentino'. Suga collaborated with Valentino for some swoon-worthy photoshoots and BTS ARMY can't stop gushing over the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Suga simply wrote, "VALENTINO X SUGA."

Suga announced his collaboration with Suga in January 2023 ahead of Paris Fashion Week. He wrote, "Happy to be the new brand ambassador for @maisonvalentino. Please look forward to my journey as DI.Vas!"

BTS is currently on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment.

As per the recent reports, Suga will carry out his military service as a social service agent. According to a report by Yonhap News Agency, Suga will be exempted from the same because of his shoulder injury and will move forward with his military enlistment as a social service agent.

Talking about Suga's military service, Big Hits did not reveal any further details and said that the group will move forward with military service according to their own plan.

"BTS members plan to serve in the military sequentially according to their own plans. It is difficult to confirm the artist's personal information," Big Hit Music said.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

Meanwhile, on Suga's work front, the rapper made his solo album debut with 'Agust D' and collaborated with Slow Rabbit, June, Pdogg and Supreme Boi. Then in 2020, he made his comeback with 'D2', which ranked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200. Recently, he collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'.