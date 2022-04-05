New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS' Jungkook is known for many things and one among them is for being a playboy! Although, the term is associated in a comical manner he has been often referred to as an international playboy in the past. But, now a recent video has raised fumes on the same. The Stay Alive singer, Jungkook recently hosted a ask me anything round on Instagram. This famous Bangtan Boys band member has been sharing responses to fans' queries and flirty messages.

On Tuesday, the BTS singer hosted another AMA session after the Grammys 2022 because he had promised to. In that session, Jungkook shared his views on Grammys and talked about preparations for Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas while treating fans with a glimpse of his impressive playlist. During the interaction, Jungkook read out a few messages from the fans.

👤even if it is for 5 seconds, oppa can i be your girlfriend?

🐰you want me?

🐰go ahead, try to take me



jungkook’s confidence i am so weak for him pic.twitter.com/4TDrK5EbgW — ❣︎ (@minkookfolders) April 5, 2022

Among those messages, a girl fan with Twitter handle name @haruharu_w_bts asked Jungkook to be her boyfriend and what happened next, shocked BTS ARMY!.

“Oppa, can I be your girlfriend," the fan asked, adding that even if it could be for just five seconds. Jungkook teasingly replied, “You want me? try and take me," which was followed by a fit of laughter. This flirty reply from Jungkook left ARMY stunned as they flooded the social media with several reactions on the same.

“Why is he suddenly flirting again pls Jeon Jungkook we’re having a heart attack here," a fan tweeted. “Jungkook mark ur words I’m on my way !!!!!! To Las Vegas let’s get married before dating and all!!!" another fan added. “Screaming crying and throwing up look at him smirking about it!!!!" a third fan tweeted.

Previously under similar circumstances, BTS' Jungkook had agreed with a fan to go out on a date with her. These flirty and naughty replies of BTS' Jungkook, then, stunned fans too.

Meanwhile, the OT7 is all set to perform on their Permission to Dance tour in Las Vegas Starting from April 8.

Posted By: Ashita Singh