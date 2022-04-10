New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Bangtan Boys, BTS is currently busy with their Permission to Dance Tour, Las Vegas live concert. On April 8 and 9, BTS boys performed at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in front of a live audience and won everyone's heart. The seven-piece boy band has been trending on all the social media sites for the past two days. Over the past couple of days, Las Vegas turned purple in honour of hosting BTS, with multiple signs, and billboards.

ARMY has been sharing videos, photos, and tweets of every single update from their concert. But we are here to share some fashion info about the septet. 'One True 7' or OT7 consisting of RM, Jin, V, Jingkook, Jimin, J-hope, and Suga are known for their eccentric sartorial choices. The band members so far have sported some of the most unique and expensive looks and this Permission to Dance Tour of Las Vegas isn't any different for them.

BTS is often seen adorning brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Nike, Adidas, Saint Laurent, and others. Here's what BTS boys wore on Day one of a soundcheck in Las Vegas. On day one the septet sported a look worth Rs 8 Lakh. Take a look here:

On Day 2 of Permission to Dance Tour of Las Vegas, Bangtan Boys sported looks worth of 15 Lakh. They performed songs such as Dope, ON (remix), Blue & Grey, DNA, Fake Love, Butter, Black Swan, Telepathy, Stay, So What, Outro: Wings, IDOL (remix), Airplane Pt2, Baepsae, Life Goes On, and Dis-ease among others. Take a look

Meanwhile, Day 2 of the BTS Permission to Dance Tour was also a success as fans are crazily trending many moments from the concert on the microblogging website. In a video, shared by a fan on Instagram, V was walked on the stage at the Allegiant Stadium on Friday. During the Permission To Dance performance, V mouthed 'hey' before tossing the bouquet to someone in the audience. However, the person returned it to V and it shocked everyone.

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook will now perform on April 15 and 16 in Las Vegas.

Posted By: Ashita Singh