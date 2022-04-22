New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kpop band BTS rule over the heart of millions with their beautiful songs, amazing dance movies and dashing looks. Recently, Bangtan Boys ended their Permission to Dance Tour in Las Vegas, which made their fans a bit emotional. But it's the start of a new era as our favourite idols will make a come back with their new album 'We Are Bulletproof' in June. Now, here is another good news for all the BTS fans. The food giant McDonald's might bring back the BTS meal.

BTS meal included ten pieces of chicken nuggets, medium fries, medium coke and Cajun and sweet chilli sauce. This meal was a big hit all over the world. Recently, McDonald's asked their fans about what they wanted to bring back and tweeted, "bring back_". A BTS fan commented, "bts McDonalds merch + bts meal + sweet chilli sauce + cajun sauce + bts photocards". To this, McDonald's replied, "my calculator said this equals".

Due to this Twitter exchange, BTS ARMY thinks that the food giant is hinting about launching the BTS meal once again. After this, there were some fans who also showed off the pictures of the old BTS meal box.

Take a look at BTS ARMYs' reactions:

Meanwhile, On BTS' RM, V, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and Suga ended their 4 days solo concert 'BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS' that was held at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, USA. The concert was held on April 8 and 9 and April 15 and 16. BTS Boys met with a total of 200,000 audiences, with 50,000 people per episode through a total of 4 performances and rocked every one of them.

BTS' new album 'We Are Bulletproof' will release on June 10, 2022. Their last song was 'Permission to Dance' was released in 2021.

