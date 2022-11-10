BTS' RM's First Solo Album 'Indigo' To Be Released On December 2

BTS's RM on Thursday announced the release date for his first Solo album, Indigo which all set to be out on December 2 2022. The announcement was made on BTS' official Instagram handle.

This comes after RM on Tuesday said that he will be releasing his solo album soon and that he is working on it.

Meanwhile, earlier, in an interview with Rollong Stones, RM revealed that BTS as a group will be seen in Pharrell Williams's next album Phriends Volume One.

On being asked if he had any projects in the pipeline, RM replied, Well, my project, it’s called . . . it’s [under] my name, and the title of the album is Phriends. It’s volume one. You guys [BTS] are on there, obviously. And I’m actually talking about this way more than I’m supposed to, but it’s a song from my album that [BTS] sang and it’s amazing, and I’m super grateful."

While speaking about his solo release, he had said, "Like 90 per cent of the work is done. I’ve released some mixtapes as one of the members of the band, but it was just an experiment. I think this time it’s maybe my official first solo album. But it’s been, like, 10 years since we had our debut as a team. K-pop is all about the band and the groups. And as I told you, I personally started my career as a rapper and as a poet. So that was a tricky part actually because K-pop is like a mix. It’s a mix of American pop music, other visuals, Korea, and social media and stuff. It’s really intense and really hectic. So it has some pros and cons of its own."

He further added that over the course of the 10 years the band had become a social figure, and ‘they took it’, but after meeting President Biden, he felt rather confused. "I think I was really confused and I’m like, "What am I, a diplomat or what?"

Meanwhile, BTS' Jimin is also expected to come up with his solo album soon.

According to the reports, the band has announced that he is already working on his music.