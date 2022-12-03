BTS: RM's Solo Album 'Indigo' Out, Fans Go Gaga Over Rapper's Songwriting Skills | See Reactions

BTS leader RM has finally released his much-awaited solo album 'Indigo' and the first song 'Wild Flower' is already on BTS ARMY's playlist. Fans couldn't stop themselves from praising the beauty of the song and the meaning behind it.

Within 24 hours, 'Wild Flower' got over 10 million views on YouTube and has been ruling the charts.

Take a look at what BTS ARMY has to say about the song.

I'm so in loveeeee

I can't put it into words BUT I LOVE THIS SONG SO MUCH 😭😭😭😭

LIKE, I've never felt like this before 😭😭😭😭😭



I’m in love with #WILDFLOWER by #RM of #BTS (@BTS_twt)ft youjeen from the album #INDIGO pic.twitter.com/JjiSWS4c6Q — Mia⁷ 👩‍🚀🌌 INDIGO IS HERE🥹😭💙 (@miasoumita) December 3, 2022

Indigo by RM Lyrics English Translation : A VERY IMPORTANT THREAD pic.twitter.com/lFWhJSxoxP — BTS PICS⁷ ♡ (@GirlWithLuv_24) December 2, 2022

Namjoon put his everything into this album from specifically choosing artists he wanted to be apart of his next chapter to writing/composing and more, so we must give our everything for Indigo 💙pic.twitter.com/LlS5v05bFE — jonasia/ taejindigo month💙🦋⁷ (@hobi_hoseokk) December 2, 2022

One fan praised RM's hard work and commented, "Whatever he does is always professional and perfect and this song is a masterpiece. Namjoon is really a very hard working man."

Another fan appreciated RM's songwriting skills and commented, "RM takes songwriting to a different level. His lyrics are so beautiful, they put tears in your eyes sometimes. He has a command of language that is extraordinary even in a language that is not his own."

'Indigo' is RM's third solo album. RM released his self-titled mixtape, RM, in 2015, which had 11 tracks. He was also the first member to release a solo project. In 2018, RM released 'Mono' and collaborated with Honne, Supreme Boi, Sam Klempner, Hiss Noise, Adora, and others for the same.

BTS is currently on break as they want to focus on their solo projects and will be moving forward with their military enlistment. The group will soon enlist for military procedures and will reunite in 2025.

Bighit Music, in their official statement, said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

The group received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. BTS also made history after 'Yet To Come' becomes their first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.