BTS' RM Shares Sneak Peek Of Birthday Celebration; ARMY Sends Best Wishes | See Pics

BTS Leader RM celebrated his birthday at midnight and shared a glimpse of his intimate party. Meanwhile, BTS ARMY also wished RM on his special day.

By Simran Srivastav
Mon, 12 Sep 2022 09:19 AM IST
Image Courtesy: BTS official/Instagram

HAPPY BIRTHDAY, RM!! Today, BTS leader RM is celebrating his birthday and his fans are showering him with a lot of love. RM took to Instagram to share a glimpse of his birthday celebration. Meanwhile, BTS members and BTS ARMY also wished the rapper in their own style. Take a look at RM's birthday celebration.

RM shared the pictures of the posters of his birthday celebration on his Instagram story. The posters read 'Happy Birthday'.

In another picture, his room can be seen decorated with beautiful candles.

He also shared a picture of his birthday cake.

Meanwhile, the official Twitter page of BTS shared some unseen pictures of BTS.

J-Hope also shared an unseen picture with RM to wish him on his birthday.

Take a look at how BTS ARMY wished RM on his birthday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS is currently on a break and busy focusing on their solo projects. BTS recently released their song 'Yet To Come'. The K-pop group has surpassed the singer Justin Bieber as well. With 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels as of August 12, 2022, BTS has become the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube.

J-Hope recently released two songs 'More' and 'Arson' from his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Other songs are Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone.

Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

Meanwhile, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'. The song has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Whereas, V was last seen in the show In The Soop: Friendcation with his four friends and actors Park Seo-Joon, Park Hyung-Sik, Choi Woo-Shik and Peakboy. The show is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

