BTS: RM Meets 'Useless Mind' Team On Last Day Of Filming, Thanks Fans For Watching The Show | See Pics

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, was earlier working on the show 'Useless Mind' and has wrapped up shooting for the final episode. AS BTS is on hiatus, RM is busy focusing on his solo projects which also included his variety show where he was seen as MC in the show.

RM posted the pictures with the cast and crew on Instagram and wrote, "Thank you all for watching and being with us".

RM posed with Jang Hang Joon, Kim Young Ha, Kim Sang Wook, Lee Ho and Shim Chae Kyung. He appeared as MC in tvN's show Useless Mind, which had nine episodes.

Recently, RM visited the Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan and also posted pictures on Instagram. However, many articles about his visit were published that quoted the temple’s chief monk. According to those articles, RM talked about his military enlistment and other personal things to the monk.

The BTS rapper expressed his displeasure about sharing his personal information with the media on Instagram. Later, he deleted or archived his Instagram post about the temple visit.

“I was thankful for the good time but I didn’t know there would even be an article… next time, I’ll go to a different temple quietly," RM wrote. He also added the hashtag "#lowkeymustbelowkey."

On the work front, RM recently released the first song from his album 'Indigo'. 'Indigo' is RM's third solo album. RM released his self-titled mixtape, RM, in 2015, which had 11 tracks. He was also the first member to release a solo project. In 2018, RM released 'Mono' and collaborated with Honne, Supreme Boi, Sam Klempner, Hiss Noise, Adora, and others for the same.

BTS is currently on hiatus as they want to focus on their solo projects and will be moving forward with their military enlistment. The group has also received several nominations at the Grammys 2023.