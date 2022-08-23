BTS' RM Looks Dapper In His Photo-Folio 'Entirety' New Pictures | See Here

BTS is currently on a break and busy focusing on their solo projects. Moreover, the k-pop group has come up with their 'Photo-Folio' and has been sharing some swoon-worthy pictures on social media from the photoshoot. After Jungkook, RM has also shared his jaw-dropping pictures on social media and BTS ARMY can't stop gushing over them.

The Photo-Folio is called 'Me, Myself and RM' and is named 'Entirety'. Sharing his picture, the official Twitter page of BTS wrote, "Me, Myself, and RM ‘Entirety’ Special 8 Photo-Folio. Preview Photos WILD."

RM looks dapper in a vintage-style picture. He wore a blue jacket and paired it yellow shirt and army pants. He completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier, BTS also shared monochrome pictures of RM. RM looked handsome in high neck and white pants.

Before that, RM dropped his photos in which he can be seen in a white outfit.

Recently, RM and J-Jope attended Billie Eilish's concert in Seoul. Sharing the pictures, RM wrote, "bad guys.."

J-hope wore a red t-shirt with blue denim jeans and a green hat. Meanwhile, RM looked dapper in a white graphic t-shirt and black pants. He also wore a black bucket hat. Billie wore a black graphic t-shirt, which reads 'Dead Alive'.

Meanwhile, BTS is focusing on their solo projects. Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'. The song has over 100 million streams on Spotify. He has also released his own Photo-Folio.

Whereas, J-Hope released two songs 'More' and 'Arson' from his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Other songs are Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone. Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."