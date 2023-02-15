BTS: RM Deletes Most Of His Instagram Posts, Fans Express Their Concern | See Reactions

BTS leader Kim Naamjoon aka RM is one of the most popular members of this K-pop group. BTS ARMY adores the rapper for his leadership skills and other BTS members also look up to him. The fans have become worried after RM deleted most of his stories and are trying to speculate what happened.

Fans noticed that RM only has 15 posts now which came as a surprise for many because RM is an active member social media user. Earlier, RM had over 100 posts on Instagram.

bts namjoon rm rkive deleted instagram posts stories namjoon we don’t talk anymore edit kim namjoon delete posts pic.twitter.com/fo1Br1anD6 — Helu's bu 📂 (@borarchivess) February 14, 2023

[🎥 VIDEO]



A glimpse of some of User @/rkive aka #RM's deleted Instagram posts..💔 pic.twitter.com/NUzQ8az5JQ — BTS Moments Mp4 (@_BTSMomentsMp4) February 13, 2023

Earlier, RM posted a bunch of pictures from a museum. Sharing the pictures, he just wrote, "Hi".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Recently, RM visited the Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan and also posted pictures on Instagram. However, many articles about his visit were published that quoted the temple’s chief monk. According to those articles, RM talked about his military enlistment and other personal things to the monk.

RM expressed his displeasure about sharing his personal information with the media on Instagram. Later, he deleted or archived his Instagram post about the temple visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

“I was thankful for the good time but I didn’t know there would even be an article… next time, I’ll go to a different temple quietly," RM wrote. He also added the hashtag "#lowkeymustbelowkey."

On the work front, RM recently released the first song from his album 'Indigo'. 'Indigo' is RM's third solo album. In 2015, he released his self-titled mixtape, RM, which had 11 tracks and was also the first member to release a solo project. In 2018, the rapper released 'Mono' and collaborated with Honne, Supreme Boi, Sam Klempner, Hiss Noise, Adora, and others for the same.

BTS is currently on a break to focus on their solo projects and move forward with their military enlistment. After RM, J-hope and Jin, Jimin has also announced his solo album which will release in March 2023.