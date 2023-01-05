BTS: RM Calls Out Articles On Leaking Details Of His Temple Visit, 'Lowkey Must Be Lowkey'

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, is currently basking in the success of his solo album 'Indigo'. The rapper welcomed the new year by visiting the Hwaeomsa Temple in Mount Jirisan and also posted pictures on Instagram. However, many articles about his visit were published that quoted the temple’s chief monk. According to those articles, RM talked about his military enlistment and other personal things to the monk.

RM took to social media and expressed his displeasure about sharing his personal information with the media. He also deleted or archived his Instagram post about the temple visit. RM called out the news articles which leaked his personal information and called it an invasion of privacy.

[230105 RM Instagram Story]



🐨 thank you for the good time but to say you released an article about it.. 😂



🐨 next time ill go to a different temple

ill go and come back quietly..



🐨 #/lowkeymustbelowkey pic.twitter.com/Y0z2aXBLMV — 미니융⁷ 🧸 (@miiniyoongs) January 4, 2023

“I was thankful for the good time but I didn’t know there would even be an article… next time, I’ll go to a different temple quietly," RM wrote. He also added the hashtag "#lowkeymustbelowkey."

On the work front, RM recently released the first song from his album 'Indigo'. 'Indigo' is RM's third solo album. RM released his self-titled mixtape, RM, in 2015, which had 11 tracks. He was also the first member to release a solo project. In 2018, RM released 'Mono' and collaborated with Honne, Supreme Boi, Sam Klempner, Hiss Noise, Adora, and others for the same.

BTS is currently on hiatus as they want to focus on their solo projects and will be moving forward with their military enlistment. The group will reunite in 2025 and Jin is the first BTS member to go forward with his military service.

Bighit Music, in their official statement, said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

The group received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres.