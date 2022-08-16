BTS' RM and J-Hope Attend Billie Eilish's Concert In Seoul | See Pics

BTS has been recently collaborating with many international artists and BTS ARMY are over the moon. Recently, BTS members J-hope and RM attended Billie Eilish's concert and shared pictures on their social media accounts. Singing sensation Billie Eilish was recently in Seoul, Korea for her concert and she is currently on her tour.

Sharing the pictures, RM wrote, "bad guys.."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RM (@rkive)

Meanwhile, J-Hope also shared some pictures and wrote, "Happier Than Everrr".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)

J-hope wore a red t-shirt with blue denim jeans and a green hat. Meanwhile, RM looked dapper in a white graphic t-shirt and black pants. He also wore a black bucket hat. Billie wore a black graphic t-shirt, which reads 'Dead Alive'.

Recently, BTS achieved the milestone of becoming the most viewed artist in the history of YouTube. With 26.7 billion views across all its official YouTube channels as of August 12, 2022, BTS surpassed the singer Justin Bieber as well.

Meanwhile, BTS is focusing on their solo projects. Jungkook has released the teaser of Mood ‘Inner Self’ and also dropped pictures from his concept photoshoot. He also collaborated with Charlie Puth and released his single 'Left Right Left'. The song has over 100 million streams on Spotify.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

J-Hope released two songs 'More' and 'Arson' from his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Other songs are Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial)

Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."