Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a heart attack. Sidharth Shukla and his rumoured Gf Shehnaaz were loved by fans. They both featured in a yet-to-be-released music video called 'Habit' whose BTS pictures have left fans teary-eyed. Scroll to see pics

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Sidharth Shukla left us at the peak of his career and every other thing in life. Sidharth featured in many TV shows, movies, OTT shows, and several music videos. Sidharth and his rumored girlfriend were loved by the fans and they both together featured in two music videos however, one music video has not been released yet.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were part of Shreya Ghosal's new song 'Habit' which is yet to be released. But some BTS pictures from the unreleased music video have surfaced and have gone viral. A photographer has released the BTS pictures of Sidharth and Shehnaaz from their shoot of 'Habit' which happened in Goa a few months ago.

In the shared BTS photos, Sidharth and Shehnaaz can be seen twinning in blue floral outfits while striking different candid poses. In one of the pictures, the actor is seen sitting and flaunting his smile, while another shows them chilling on a sun lounger. In one of the clicks, Sidharth can be seen playing with Shehnaaz's wrist and twisting them playfully.

Take a look at the BTS pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

Ever since the BTS pictures have surfaced Sidnaaz fans have not stopped gushing over the pictures. After the picture was shared on the internet many fans got emotional and even asked to release the music video of 'Habit' soon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Photographerovezsayed (@photographerovezsayed)

While few fans were happy about getting one last glimpse of Siddharth they thanked the photographer and wrote, " Sidnaaz Forever," while several others requested to release the video and wrote,"Plz habit song jitna bhi shoot huya hai utna hi realised krdo akhri bar hum apne sidnaaz ko ik sath dekh lenge."

'Habit' would be the last song in which Sidharth and Shehnaaz worked together and it is heart-breaking. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were each other's sweethearts and fans loved the chemistry between them. Sadly, Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 leaving all his fans and family.

Posted By: Ashita Singh