New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kpop band BTS has taken the internet by storm as their Permission to Dance Live Concert in Las Vegas ends. BTS ARMY is happy that the concert was successful but is emotional because their tour has come to an end. Their fans have flooded the internet by sharing the highlights of the live concert. In those pictures and videos, fans can be seen cheering for their favourite idols. Meanwhile, some swoon-worthy moments of BTS have the hearts of their fans. The concert was held on April 8, 9 and then on April 15, 16.

Take a look at some of the highlights:

The relationship between all the members of BTS is definitely a friendship goal. But the friendship between Taehyung and Jungkook is for sure a show-stealer. One of the fans tweeted, " Permission to Dance is incomplete with this Taekook iconic moment". The fans coined the name 'Taekook' which is the amalgamation of Taehyung and Jungkook.

taekook during permission to dance pic.twitter.com/zOb4F2ymtB — ْbts is coming (@archivecontent) April 17, 2022

BTS ARMY is getting emotional as RM says in the end, "Like this, our Permission to Dance is finally over". Some fans wrote that it is the beginning of a new era.

“like this, our permission to dance is finally over” pic.twitter.com/dUjOZDix2h — bts⁷ jimin OST | 22.06.10 ☆ (@kkukstudio) April 17, 2022

Here's a cute moment of Suga kicking the balloon at the end of the concert.

yoongi kicking the balloon during the ending of permission to dance pic.twitter.com/BVKWMCOzz3 — ْbts is coming (@archivecontent) April 17, 2022

Here's another video from the concert, where BTS members can be seen thanking their fans and hugging the staff members during the end. A fan wrote, "we don't need to worry, 'cause when we fall we know how to land. Thank you, BTS. permission to dance brought so much happiness in my life cause' i was getting to know you just when it was released. thank you so much, my boys. I love you."

we don't need to worry, 'cause when we fall we know how to land.



thank you, bts. permission to dance brought so much hapiness in my life cause' i was getting to know you just when it was released. thank you so much, my boys. i love you.pic.twitter.com/EVDYoQxvJV — noor (@savagetannies) April 17, 2022

Here's another fan favourite 'Taekook' moment. V and Jungkook recreated the iconic Cinderella and the prince charming moment.

Fans can't stop gushing over the adorable moment of Jungkook trying to catch a ball during the concert.

tiny jungkook trying to catch the ball pic.twitter.com/2LFWhszXXr — jk vids 🎥 (@jjklve_) April 17, 2022

Take a look at this cute video of Suga getting shy as he gets a marriage proposal from a fan, and other members tease him.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav