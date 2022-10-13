BTS On KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan's Question About Jin, Suga, J-Hope Wows The K-Pop Band's ARMY | Read

It was an eventful day for BTS fans in India as the famous K-pop band was recently mentioned in a question on Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In a recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan quizzed a contestant about the famous boy band, taking the BTS ARMY by absolute surprise.

The question was for Rs 5000, where it was asked “The band BTS, having Jin, Suga, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country.” The options that were given were South Korea, Iran, Sri Lanka and Mongolia. The contestant answered the question correctly and won the associated amount of money.

While further explaining the answer, Amitabh Bachchan explained the full form of BTS, ‘Bangtan Sonyeondan’. The contestant, who was a fan of the popular band, promptly replied how she loves K-pop. To this, the megastar asked her to explain what the term K-pop means. The contestant then informed Amitabh Bachchan that K-pop refers to Korean pop music.

BTS AMRY could not keep calm and flooded the comments section with their reactions. “BTS ARE REALLY THE HOUSEHOLD NAME. they way i jumped from my sofa and filmed this,” wrote one user. “THE GOOSEBUMPS U GET WHEN THEY SAY "your bts is on tv,” wrote another.

Another user recounted how much she loves BTS. “My mom called me frm the living room saying "jldi aa tu dekh tere BTS k Q aaye ha,, jldi aakr dekh warne tu miss kr degi" lol she even gave the ANSWER before him dropping the option nd literally went like "dekh mai bhi Army hu "yeah with that expression help,” read the comment on Twitter.

Notably, BTS is one of the most popular bands in the world. The boy-band has also won two Grammy awards in the past for their music and continue to be a fan favorite across the world.