BTS Officially Appointed As World Expo 2030 Busan Ambassadors | See Pics

BTS was recently announced as the ambassador of the 2030 Busan World Expo. The Kpop group has made their first public appearance together at the World Expo event after announcing hiatus to focus on solo projects. Now, BTS has received the memorandum at the event. They have also shared the pictures from the event on their official Twitter account.

Sharing two pictures, the agency wrote, "This is BTS as ambassadors for the 2030 Busan World Expo!”

BTS members looked handsome in white and blue outfits and are all smiles as they pose for the camera. BTS ARMY is proud of their favourite idols and has congratulated them as well.

Meanwhile, BTS will also hold a global concert in October 2022 as the brand ambassador for the 2030 Busan World Expo. In a meeting attended by Park Jung Wook, the secretary-general of the 2030 Busan World Expo bidding committee, Lee Sung Kwon, the deputy economic mayor of Busan, and Park Ji Won, the CEO of HYBE, it was decided that BTS will conduct a global concert in October to strengthen Busan’s bidding for the world expo.

Secretary-general Park Jung Wook thanked BTS' agency HYBE for their cooperation. He said in a statement, “We thank HYBE for their active cooperation. We are confident that BTS’s support for the 2030 Busan World Expo will be of huge strength for the bidding of Busan, amidst this competitive situation. We will engage in recruitment negotiations, with the government also doing everything in its capacity.”

Recently, BTS announced their hiatus to focus on their solo projects. J-Hope is the first BTS member to announce his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. He has also released two songs from the album 'More' and 'Arson', which have gained a lot of praise from the audience. Meanwhile, Jungkook also released his single with Charlie Puth. Their song 'Left and Right' has reached 100 million streams on Spotify. The Kpop group recently released their song 'Yet To Come'.