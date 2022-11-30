BTS' New Documentary Series 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stars' To Release On Disney+Hotstar

KOREAN pop boy band BTS are currently focusing on their solo activities, whereas the team remains close to each other, they have recently released a teaser stating the official announcement of their upcoming documentary series titled, 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Stars.'

The Grammy-nominated group's upcoming documentary will be released on Disney+Hotstar where the documentary will showcase the journey of the seven members of BTS since their debut days in 2013 filled with their accomplishments and struggles.

In the released promo video on Youtube, members of BTS including RM, Jin, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are seen speaking about their candid story revelation in the documentary while capturing the great interest of their BTS's ARMY. However, the official date of the release is not revealed yet, but the fans are excited and thrilled about having a sneak-peak of their idol's journey.

Apart from the release of the BTS documentary, the member of BTS J-hope is also set to release his solo documentary which will also be included in the group documentary series. This documentary will be 100% raw and original and will follow the incredible journey of the most popular boy band of the 21st century.

The promo also stated that the fans will get to see unprecedented access to vast footage of music and dance of the past nine years which also will feature and convey the daily life routine, plans, and thoughts of the members of BTS.

As the band is preparing for their second chapter of life individually, the promo was recently released on the official Youtube page of Disney+Hotstar. Also, member of BTS, RM is set to release his first solo album titled, 'Indigo' on December 4 with a gathering of 200 ARMY fans.

The solo album of RM will thus consist of 10 songs, co-written by the leader of BTS himself. As the South Korean government recently made the announcement on compulsory serving in the military, Jin will be the first BTS member who will be enlisted on December 13. The group is expected to come back together in 2025.