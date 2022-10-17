BTS Military Services Confirmed: Emotional ARMY Say 'We Are Proud Of OT7 Boys'

A DAY after the BTS Busan Concert, BTS ARMY has been left in the split as Big Hit on Monday made it official that K-pop boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin.

"BigHit Music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the company said in its statement.

[공지] 방탄소년단 병역 이행 및 향후 활동 계획 안내 (+ENG/JPN/CHN) pic.twitter.com/jntF90agO4 — BIGHIT MUSIC (@BIGHIT_MUSIC) October 17, 2022

Now, Jin, 29, will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration's relevant procedures for enlistment," the seven-member band's management group HYBE said.

All other members will also serve the mandatory military duty according to their respective plans, it added. "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," HYBE-owned Bighit Music, which manages BTS, said in a separate statement.

Soon after the news was made official, BTS fans and ARMY flooded the internet with reactions on the same. Some fans were emotional while others were proud of the boys for serving their nation.

Check Reactions:

So finally we know 💜 Jin first and then the other boys to follow. Reunited for ot7 projects in 2025💜💜 This time will feel strange but I’m excited for the other boy’s individual projects and hope they all serve safely. ARMY will support them as always along the way💜 https://t.co/p525SLLBdy — 🦋KrissyK⁷🏳️‍🌈 (@kristinfg) October 17, 2022

we will wait for you!!! we trust you and everytime i miss you!! I LOVE YOU 💜💜💜💜💜 apobangpo!! bangtan jaya jaya jaya! @BTS_twt @bts_bighit #bangtan #KimSeokJin pic.twitter.com/6dJb2DpmqT — dee (@thisismoguuu) October 17, 2022

Jin, we will wait for you.



Meanwhile, I need to rewatch all RUN BTS, Bon Voyage, In the Soop, winter package…. #KimSeokJin #btsenlistment @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/0evxnThIxS — Gracie (@BTS_for_jimin) October 17, 2022

I meant that shit that I'll be here for them and that I'd wait for however long it takes for them. I'm still an ARMY for life idc. I wish them so much happiness, health and that they stay safe. — 🐱 brian⁷ (@hamtaro_jin) October 17, 2022

bighit notice: bts will serve at the military and Jin as the first member to enlist after his single release this october. bts activities as a group will continue around 2025 after their service in the military.



It’s a bitter sweet announcement. 😭 remember ARMYs will stay 💜 pic.twitter.com/XxxeinJKJV — anne⁷ (@97ftjoon) October 17, 2022

"As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home."

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They announced their hiatus in June this year