BTS Military Services Confirmed: Emotional ARMY Say 'We Are Proud Of OT7 Boys'

BTS JIN, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook and V all will enlist for mandatory military services in South Korea.

By Ashita Singh
Mon, 17 Oct 2022 01:52 PM IST
Minute Read
BTS JIN, RM, Suga, Jhope, Jimin, Jungkook and V (Image Credits- Bighit/Instagram)

A DAY after the BTS Busan Concert, BTS ARMY has been left in the split as Big Hit on Monday made it official that K-pop boy band BTS will go off on mandatory military service, starting shortly with oldest member Jin.

"BigHit Music is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan's bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it's a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the company said in its statement.

Now, Jin, 29, will cancel the request to delay enlistment in late October 2022 and follow the Military Manpower Administration's relevant procedures for enlistment," the seven-member band's management group HYBE said.

All other members will also serve the mandatory military duty according to their respective plans, it added. "Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment," HYBE-owned Bighit Music, which manages BTS, said in a separate statement.

Soon after the news was made official, BTS fans and ARMY flooded the internet with reactions on the same. Some fans were emotional while others were proud of the boys for serving their nation.

Check Reactions:

"So finally we know, Jin first and then the other boys to follow. Reunited for ot7 projects in 2025. This time will feel strange but I’m excited for the other boy’s individual projects and hope they all serve safely. ARMY will support them as always along the way," wrote one member of BTS ARMY.

Meanwhile, another wrote, "It’s a bitter-sweet announcement. remember ARMYs will stay."

"As part of the HYBE family, we support and encourage our artists and are beyond proud that they will each now have time to explore their unique interests and do their duty by being of service to the country they call home."

The group, which debuted in 2013, is currently on a break as a unit with each of the members pursuing solo projects. They announced their hiatus in June this year

