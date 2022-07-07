BTS Member V's 'In The Soop' Spin-Off To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar From July 22

BTS' V is one of the most loved members of the famous boy band BTS and his fan following is massive across the nation. After making ARMY fans of his musical talents, V (real name Kim Tae-hyung) will now be entertaining his fans with his acting skills on OTT soon.

OTT giant, Disney+ Hotstar on Thursday announced that the South Korean reality series "In The Soop: Friendcation", featuring BTS member V will soon arrive on the platform in India on July 22. The series will also feature popular stars such as Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-shik, Choi Woo-shik, and rapper Peakboy.

Disney+ Hotstar shared the release date announcement on its official Twitter page and wrote, "We know you've been waiting for this…#IN_THE_SOOP: Friendcation streams 22 July on #DisneyPlusHotstar India. #V #ParkHyungSik #ParkSeoJoon #Peakboy #ChoiWooShik."

The makers also dropped the first-look poster of the quintet, called the Wooga Squad, from the show. The word 'soop' means 'forest' in Korean. In the first poster, BTS member V along with his squad seem to be striking a relaxing pose as they are all set to embark on a vacation together.

"In The Soop: Friendcation" will air every Friday on South Korean cable network JTBC at 9 pm (KST), and will be available on Disney+ Hotstar at 11 pm (KST).

Earlier, Kim had co-starred with Park Seo-joon and Park Hyung-shik in the 2016 Korean period drama "Hwarang".

The new series is an offshoot of "In The Soop" series, created by HYBE Corporation.

In the past, the company has released two seasons of "BTS In The Soop", which followed the Grammy-nominated superhit septet on their time away from work, and one season of "SEVENTEEN In The Soop", revolving around the 'Performance Kings' enjoying a relaxing in the woods.