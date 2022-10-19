BTS Member Jin's First Solo Song 'The Astronaut' To Release On October 28

K-pop singer Jin, a member of the hit boy band BTS, will release his first official solo single next week. In an official announcement on Tuesday, Big Hit said that Jin's new solo song will release ahead of his military service. The company also revealed that the title of Jin's next solo is 'The Astronaut' which would be released on October 28 at 1 PM KST.

Meanwhile, along with the release date and title a logo 'The Astronaut' was also unveiled. The song, titled 'The Astronaut', will be released on Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. (0400 GMT), with pre-orders to begin later on Wednesday.

"Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you," according to the Bighit Music statement posted on global fandom platform Weverse.

"We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single. Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin. Pre-order date: From 11 AM, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 (KST). Release date: From 1 PM, Friday, October 28, 2022 (KST), Thank you," the statement further read.

Meanwhile, the announcement came after the band's management group HYBE, which owns Bighit, on Monday said Jin will cancel a request to further delay his enlistment in late October. The other younger band members also plan to serve their compulsory service.

It was during BTS’ performance at World Expo 2030 Busan concert, Jin announced the news of his solo outing, which left fans excited. At the concert, he revealed that after Jhope, Jin will be coming up with a single in collaboration with 'someone I admired for a long time.' Jin said.

"I have a new album coming out. It’s not that big of a deal. It’s just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them," he said.

In June, BTS announced a break from group musical activities to pursue solo projects, now after announcing mandatory military services it was confirmed that BTS as a group will reunite in the year 2025.