New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The K-pop group, BTS, has fans all over the world, and they genuinely love and care about them. Now, hearing the news about BTS member Jin’s surgery, BTS ARMY is worried about him and are praying for his speedy recovery.

Big Hit Music agency revealed on Saturday that Jin is recovering from an index finger surgery and he had injured his finger on Friday, March 18, during daily activities. The singer was discharged on March 19 and will have to wear a cast for the time being. “Jin injured his left index finger during his daily activities and visited the emergency room at a hospital nearby for examination and treatment on Friday, March 18. He consulted doctors and was told he required surgery as the tendons in the finger had been partially damaged. He underwent surgery to repair the extensor in his left index finger on the afternoon of Friday, March 18," the agency revealed.

Big Hit Music further added, “The surgery went well according to the doctors. Jin was discharged from the hospital on the morning of Saturday, March 19 and has been resting. He will wear a cast for the time being for stabilization and a speedy recovery. Jin will focus on rest and treatment to fully recover from the injury and to resume his activities in good health. We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jin, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists."

BTS AMRY is praying for Jin’s speedy recovery. #GetWellSoonJin is also trending on social media.

Our precious angel Seokjin ,

the most wonderful, beautiful and strongest person ,

Always be happy and healthy ♡ wishing for your speedy recovery , always by your side Seokjinnie



WE LOVE YOU JIN 🥺💖 #GetWellSoonJin pic.twitter.com/yOeKAlBAzP — YOURS 🎀super🐳 (@abyss_dandelion) March 19, 2022

lots of kisses for Jin 🥺 pic.twitter.com/AhR1UwdHRS — ☾ ☆ ❦ JIMIN OST ❦ KTH1 (@VminvLivetoday) March 19, 2022

In December 2021, Jin and BTS leader, RM, were diagnosed with COVID-19. BTS will soon leave for their Grammy Awards 2022 performance in the US and then they will have their four-day concert, Permission To Dance On Stage: Las Vegas.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav