New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The craze of K-pop band, BTS, is all around the world, and their fans proudly call themselves ARMY. But their Indian BTS ARMY is not behind at all. On March 12, 2022, PVR cinemas organised the live screening of BTS ‘Permission to Dance’ in India, and their Indian fans couldn’t keep their calm. The edited videos of BTS dancing on the Indian songs often go viral. Now, another video of the BTS members singing in Hindi is surfacing on social media and the netizens are loving it.

The musician and the YouTuber, Anshuman Sharma, has posted a video of one of the BTS members, Jimin, singing a song in Hindi. The video is edited so brilliantly that it seems like Jimin is singing the song himself. The song titled ‘Tu Hai Jaana’ has got more than 450K views, approximately 81K likes and more than 6000 comments within 24 hours. Anshuman wrote in the caption, “If Jimin was a Bollywood singer? Tag someone who's Jimin biased. This one was a little more challenging than the previous ones, so thank y'all for being so patient with me. You guys are the besstt!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

Earlier, Anshuman made two similar videos of other BTS members, Jungkook and Taehyung. The song ‘Saari Raat’ produced by Anshuman by merging Jungkook’s voice has 2.5 million views, more than 3 lakh likes, and approximately 13 thousand comments. In February, he also posted the other song ‘Karun Pyar Tumhe’ by merging Taehyung’s voice, and that video has got 2.2 million views, more than 3 lakh likes and approximately 14 thousand comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman.sharma1)

These videos are getting amazing responses from the people, and Indian ARMY and Anshuman’s fans are loving these songs. One Instagram user wrote, “Omg, This is a masterpiece. This deserves many more attention”, while the other commented, “Hit maker Anshuman is back!”

BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeodan, also known as Bangtan Boys, which has seven members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav