New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The countdown has finally begun! In a few short hours, BTS ARMY and fans' wait will be over as Jimin's OST from his first K-drama will be released today. Yes! BTS' Jimin's OST from K-drama Our Blues starring Ha Sung Woon, his friend and former HOTSHOT and Wanna One member will be releasing on April 24.

BTS ARMY is more excited than ever. Ahead of the big release, fans have started trending Jimin'OST and 'Jimin OST Out Today’ on Twitter. One fan wrote, "Jimin’s OST “With You" releasing today. To debut it in top 10 of Global Spotify we need 2.7M+ streams and for the top 5 we need 3.2M+ streams. Remind u 24hr goals are 4/5 M streams & we will only have 10 hrs before Spotify’s tracking period ends so make sure to stream properly."

ARMYs! Jimin’s OST will officially be out today! Let’s give our best to support Jimin’s first ost! 💜 Use the correct tags pls! 🙏🏻



JIMIN OST OUT TODAY



Excited to listen to #WithYou by #JIMIN of @BTS_twt (#BTS) and Sungwoon, the Official Soundtrack of the Kdrama Our Blues! 💙 pic.twitter.com/rRZWIThK8R — JewelKeeyyy X We are Bulletproof | 6.10 (@fallinforjk) April 23, 2022

I’m super excited for Jimin’s OST y’all so ready to cry 🥹 pic.twitter.com/TR59MguAeO — zoey⁷ 💜🥰 (@taekmyhandsnow) April 23, 2022

taehyung said that he already heard jimin's ost. 👅😛 okay tae, we have to wait for few hours more before our turn. 😂pic.twitter.com/03Vz0X76DT — 🧈 BTS BTS BTS🧈 (@bangtan_com_ph) April 23, 2022

Another wrote, “JIMIN JIMIN （*’∀’人）who’s excited to hear the best ost #WithYou by #JIMIN of #BTS (@BTS_twt) and Sungwoon"

Earlier a report by Koreaboo revealed that @PJM_data claimed that Ha Sung Woon spoke about the song via his private message function on the app Universe. He revealed that the song is emotional and that it had been in the making since last July. “The OST is the thing that I was excited about since last July," he revealed, adding in another message, “It’s a total emotional song." He also said, “There’s a behind-the-scenes story about us doing it together. I’ll tell you later."

For the unversed, Our Blues is a Korean drama that premiered on April 9. The show stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin. The series revolves around the life of people standing at the end, climax, or beginning of life, and depicts their stories in an omnibus format against the backdrop of Jeju Island.

Meanwhile, BTS including RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Suga, V and Jungkook wrapped their Permission to Dance on Stage Las Vegas concert and announced their new album 'We are Bulletproof' to be released on June 10, 2022.

Posted By: Ashita Singh