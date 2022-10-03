BTS Meets Durga Puja 2022: Fans Can’t Keep Calm As ‘Yet To Come’ Plays In Kolkata’s Pandal

Durga Puja is one of the most auspicious events that are celebrated with fervor and excitement all over India. The 9-day long festival celebrates Maa Durga and all her nine avatars in full glory.

With Durga Pandals set up across the country to celebrate the festival, recently a Kolkata-based fan club of K-pop band ‘BTS” shared a clip of their song ‘Yet To Come’ being played at a Durga Puja event.

‘BTS” undoubtedly enjoys a massive fan base all over the world. With this development, fans can’t keep calm and flooded social media to share the video. A fan page of BTS shared the video with the caption, “Today's highlight: @BTS_twt 's Butter, PTD, Yet to come, For Youth playing at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata... This is a very very rare occurrence. I almost cried.”

Take a look at the video:

Today's highlight: @BTS_twt 's Butter, PTD, Yet to come, For Youth playing at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata... This is a very very rare occurance. I almost cried.🥹#BTS #mahasaptami pic.twitter.com/iAnMtwzVZ7 — June⁷_ J RUSH (@junemacaroon) October 2, 2022

Durga Puja 2022 started on September 30 across the country. Today, October 3 marks the occasion of Maha Ashtami which is also popularly known as Ashtami or Durgashtami all over India. The day marks the eighth day of Navratri and on this day Maa Mahagauri is worshiped in Pandals.

Today and tomorrow, i.e. on October 3 and 4, Kanya Pujan will celebrate the festival where devotees will break their fasts and worship Maa Durga’s incarnations. The festival of Navratri, which celebrates and marks the defeat of the demonic Mahishasura and the triumph of good over evil, will culminate on the 10th day of Sharad Navratri.

The tenth day will be celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami in India. Dussehra is celebrated across India with different Puja vidhis. Effigies of Ravana are also burnt in many parts of North India to mark the win of good over evil. It will also mark the last of the mythological play ‘Ramleela’, which is being played out in North India.