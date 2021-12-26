New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS members RM and Jin have tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Big Hit Music. This news has come after their fellow member Suga tested positive for the virus after returning from his trip to the United States.

The music agency issued an official statement on Weverse and revealed that BTS leader RM showed no symptoms while Jin had mild symptoms. They further assured that the members didn't come in contact with each other ever since they returned to South Korea from the US.

"BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25. After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures. However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms," the statement read.

The statement continued, "Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home."

They further assured BTS fans that Big Hit Music would continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of both RM and Jin. And would continue to cooperate fully with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Meanwhile, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook last month travelled to the US, where they performed at the American Music Awards. Also, they appeared on the Late Late Night Show With James Corden and even hosted their four-day Permission to Dance on Stage in Los Angeles.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv