New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The famous OT 7, BTS recently concluded their 4 show concert at the Permission to Dance LAS Vegas tour. The group treated ARMY to Permission To Dance, Dynamite, Go-Go, Anpanman, Life Goes On, HOME, Black Swan among several other songs, and made some big cheers from the audience.

The Bangtan Boys are known for many things, their songs, their charm, and most importantly for sporting some of the coolest and most expensive looks during their live concerts or public appearances. The 7 member K-Pop band always slays the fans with their looks. Band members like Jungkook, Suga, J- Hope have made fashion statements before. Being the fashionista like they are, they never miss a chance to bring on their A-game in fashion.

Speaking of which, before the Day 3 PTD concert, BTS' Jungkook was spotted in a very expensive look that costs a whopping amount of Rs 22 lakhs. The K-pop boy band member donned a funky look with a jacket and an orange Nike sweatshirt. He paired his look with earrings and blue baggy pants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Style Of Bts ⁷ (@btscloset1)

What really made his look this costlier is the Louis Vuitton Monogram Zipped Hoodie in white with colourful prints on it. The jacket alone costs Rs 20 Lakh. Next on the list of his expensive outfit was his shoes. Yes! BTS' Jungkook for the soundcheck on Day 3 wore Dunk Low sneakers coveted from the Nike x Off-White brand collab.

The gray and white shoe added another lakh rs to make Jungkook's look uber-cool. The orange sweatshirt he wore was from the Supreme x Nike brand and its cost was around Rs 50,000.

Apart from Jungkook other BTS members also sported some expensive looks during their concert. Meanwhile, BTS is currently on a break, they will next perform for the Grammys in Las Vegas and then resume their Permission To Dance Las Vegas Tour from 8th April.

Posted By: Ashita Singh