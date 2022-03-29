New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Trust BTS ARMY to trend every little update about their favourite South K-POP band, the Bangtan Boys. BTS boys Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have already boarded the flight to reach Las Vegas for their much anticipated Grammys 2022 performance. Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin on Monday were spotted at the airport but BTS' Jungkook was missed. Apparently, Jungkook has left for LV a day before the rest of the boys. As per BTS' label BIG HIT Music, Jeon Jungkook left early to oversee some of the arrangements for the performance but they didn't reveal much.

From the details available right now, it can be only speculated that BTS' Jungkook went to oversee the Grammys performance arrangement or the PTD performance at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. But, BTS ARMY has different views on it. The large die-heart fanbase of BTS has started speculating that Jungkook did not leave early to oversee any arrangements but to meet with Ariana Grande and there is the possibility of Ariana and Jungkook's collaboration. Also that now BTS ad Ariana is handled by the same label after HYBE has taken over Ithaca Holdings, a collab between Jungkook and one of his favourite singers Ariana is possible.

Taking to the internet, BTS fans have flooded the micro-blogging websites with their speculations and theory about Jungkook and Ariana's collab.

"Is it just me who finds the reason of jungkook leaving early a little sus??? If some arrangements were supposed to be checked before the award ceremony shouldn't Namjoon be doing tht,not saying JK isnt capable of doing. Maybe he left early bcoz he’s collabing with Ariana. @BTS_twt."

listen here, if we get a jungkook x ariana collab or bts x ariana collab, I WILL BREAK.. ISTG I WILL REACH PEAK HAPPINESS IF TWO OF MY FAVORITE ARTISTS WILL COLLABORATE. OKAY???? pic.twitter.com/VKw9j45hxY — ً zie⁷✰ | busy with sch (@hnnyvkoo) March 28, 2022

ARIANA'S PRODUCER POSTED A PICTURE WITH BTS' PRODUCERS, JUNGKOOK IS LEAVING FOR LV EARLY...... WHAT IF?????? — Tannies⁷ | GET WELL SOON 2SEOK 💜 (@btsvrs7) March 28, 2022

Meanwhile, another posted a picture of BTS producers meet with Ariana's producers and wrote, "BTS producers met with Ariana's producer and Jungkook left early for Las Vegas.... Juuuuuust saying."

BTS producers met with Ariana's producer and Jungkook left early for Las Vegas.... Juuuuuust saying pic.twitter.com/X04QqG0LJ8 — ashy⁷୧⍤⃝🏴‍☠️ (@MANGBharDo) March 28, 2022

Earlier, BTS' Jungkook hit headlines as, during Oscars 2022, Timothee Chalamet's red carpet look was inspired by none other than Jungkook. "Timothee’s outfit is giving me Jungkook “FAKE LOVE” vibes," commented fans. Meanwhile, last week Jungkook's latest Stay Alive produced by SUGA of BTS has crossed 70 million streams on Spotify.

Posted By: Ashita Singh