New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS' Jungkook has tested positive for the Covid-19 ahead of the big Grammys 2022 performance. The only member of BTS who escaped the novel virus of the corona is now infected from the same after a slight discomfort in his throat. Confirming the worrying news, BTS label Big Hit music issued a statement on Tuesday, March 29.

Let us tell you that, the BTS boys including RM, V, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and Suga have already jetted off to LV for their much-awaited performance. But, this unexpected event has now raised questions on whether Jungkook will participate in the Grammys or not. ' In discussion with the awards organizer,' the statement added a hint related to Grammys performance.

[Weverse Announcement] @BTS_twt Jungkook has tested positive for COVID-19. He has currently been under self-quarantine and treatment, & his participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations. Get well soon JK 🙏💜 pic.twitter.com/7vJCcd6h7I — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) March 29, 2022

Taking to the fan community forum Weverse, the BTS label in a statement wrote, "Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We would like to provide you with some information on BTS member Jung Kook being diagnosed with Covid-19. Jung Kook was tested negative on a PCR test in Korea, and he departed for the United States on Sunday, March 27 (KST) in preparation for the Grammy Awards performance. After arriving in Las Vegas, he felt a slight discomfort in his throat and promptly took a rapid PCR test (Covid-19 molecular PCR test) and a standard PCR test (Covid-19 quantitative PCR test) on the afternoon of Sunday, March 27 (PT)."

"While being under self-quarantine as a proactive measure, the result of both tests came back positive, and Jung Kook was confirmed with Covid-19 on Monday, March 28 (PT). Jung Kook has been currently under self-quarantine and treatment, following the guidelines of health authorities in the United States. He is not exhibiting any symptoms other than a mild sore throat, and we will attentively monitor his health during the quarantine," it added.

"Jung Kook's participation in the later schedule in the United States will be determined by the local regulations on Covid-19, while we are actively in discussion with the awards organizer. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to our fans for causing you concern despite our effort to take all necessary measures for our artists' health prior to and throughout the schedule in the United States. We ask for your generous understanding and support from all our fans," the statement said.

"We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of Jung Kook, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities. Thank you," it concluded.

Meanwhile, Apart from their grand performance at the Grammys at the MGM Grand arena in Vegas, BTS is also scheduled to perform in four concerts, including Permission to Dance On Stage, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. They will hold live shows on April 8, April 9, April 15, and April 16.

Posted By: Ashita Singh