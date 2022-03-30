New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: BTS ARMY can rejoice! The Bangtan Boys ban member Jungkook and J-Hope who tested positive for Covid -19 have shared updates on their health and reassured their fans that they have been fine and 'Its no big deal". BTS Jungkook who tested positive recently took to his official Instagram and uploaded a video and said, “I’m doing alright, this is not a big deal.” He reassured the ARMY regarding his condition, leaving the fans with a sigh of relief. Meanwhile, it was earlier said by Big Hit that, Jungkook might perform in the Grammys, they are in talks with the award management.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jungkook (@jungkook.97)



Meanwhile, BTS' J-Hope, or as fans call him Hobi also updated about his health and said he is fine now and asked fans to not worry anymore. As per the Weverse translated post, J-Hope said, "You were all worried, right? I'm really okay! I eat well and sleep well during my quarantine, so I'll get better quickly. I was so worried because it was confirmed/it happened at an important time."

@BTS_twt MY BABY THIS JUST PUT THE BIGGEST SMILE ON MY FACE I’M SO HAPPY YOU ARE ALL GOOD 😭😭😭 now that your quarantine is over enjoy your trip <3 i love u, stay safe pic.twitter.com/wuROgdPV6y — lau⁷ (@jvnggkuk) March 29, 2022

He further added, "I already woke up, so I said, "Take medicine and rest well! Let's recover quickly and show you a good performance!" ' That's how I spent my quarantine period. More than anything, I thought the fans were worried. It bothered me!!"

"I'm sorry to say hello only now. Now that quarantine is over! I'll join you/the guys soon according to the (quarantine) procedure!" he signed off.

Also, BTS Label BIG HIT Music too, shared an update on Hobi’s health and also updated that J-Hope will join RM, V, Jin, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook in the Grammys performance that is to be held on April 3rd in Las Vegas.

[BTS WEVERSE ANNOUNCEMENT]



Hello.

This is BIGHIT Music.



We would like to inform you that BTS member j-hope has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, March 30.@BTS_twt@bts_bighit https://t.co/dUthJ7FO3r pic.twitter.com/Ye8Dn6yW4r — Jung Jiyoo (@ChloeRej_Jeong) March 30, 2022

BTS' Label wrote, "Hello. This is BIGHIT Music. We would like to inform you that BTS member j-hope has made a full recovery from COVID-19 and his quarantine has concluded as of today, March 30."

"J-Hope is scheduled for departure to participate in the GRAMMY awards activities and he will adhere to COVID-19 guidelines for air travel during his departure. It has been confirmed that there is no issue regarding his participation in the Grammy Awards according to the local quarantine guidelines," BIGHIT stated.

Meanwhile, BTS boys J-Hope, RM, Jin, V, Jimin, Suga and Jungkook will also perform in their Permission to Dance Las Vegas live concert starting April 8, 2022

Posted By: Ashita Singh