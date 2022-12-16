  • News
BTS' Jungkook Holds Back His Tears As He Bids Fairwell To Jin; Video Goes Viral

A video of Jungkook is going viral on social media in which he could be seen holding back his tears as he bids farewell to Jin on the latter's recruitment day.

By Swati Singh
Fri, 16 Dec 2022 04:44 PM IST
Jungkook gets emotional on Jin's recruitment day. (Image: Twitter)

It was on December 13 when BTS'eldest member Jin enlisted himself in South Korea's mandatory military service. Not only did the ARMY, but the band members including RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V also bid him an emotional farewell.

Now, a video of Jungkook is going viral on social media in which he could be seen holding back his tears as he bids farewell to Jin.

The clip was also posted on BangtanTV's YouTube page which saw the K-pop band's Jungkook almost breaking down into tears, while Jin was seen cupping his face to say bye. The video has left the ARMY emotional, as evident from the reactions on the micro-blogging site.

A netizen commented, "Jungkook barely lifting Jin’s cap at the start of the video, as if he was scared to see Jin’s hair. And JK being unusually awkward beside Jin, but notice how the video was cut? He was probably crying the whole time and they didn’t want army to see it, while another fan wrote, "I'm crying... Jin cupped Jungkook's face.... his maknae." Take a look:

BTS' Jin left for his mandatory military serice on January 13. The singer started his 18 months of training, thereby leaving other six members of the band, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga emotional.

