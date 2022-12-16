BTS' Jungkook Holds Back His Tears As He Bids Fairwell To Jin; Video Goes Viral

It was on December 13 when BTS'eldest member Jin enlisted himself in South Korea's mandatory military service. Not only did the ARMY, but the band members including RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V also bid him an emotional farewell.

Now, a video of Jungkook is going viral on social media in which he could be seen holding back his tears as he bids farewell to Jin.

The clip was also posted on BangtanTV's YouTube page which saw the K-pop band's Jungkook almost breaking down into tears, while Jin was seen cupping his face to say bye. The video has left the ARMY emotional, as evident from the reactions on the micro-blogging site.

A netizen commented, "Jungkook barely lifting Jin’s cap at the start of the video, as if he was scared to see Jin’s hair. And JK being unusually awkward beside Jin, but notice how the video was cut? He was probably crying the whole time and they didn’t want army to see it, while another fan wrote, "I'm crying... Jin cupped Jungkook's face.... his maknae." Take a look:

Jungkook barely lifting Jin’s cap at the start of the video, as if he was scared to see Jin’s hair. And JK being unusually awkward beside Jin, but notice how the video was cut? He was probably crying the whole time and they didn’t want armys to see it 😭



pic.twitter.com/SmLqo06Zio — ᴊᴇᴡᴇʟ⁷̶ʙᴛs ғᴏʀ ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴇsᴛ ᴏғ ᴍʏ ʟɪғᴇ (@fallinforjk) December 15, 2022

My brain trying to hurt me more: what if jungkook was crying at that time and the tears went down his mask and jin just



Or he was seconds from crying so jin squeezed his face so he won't cry pic.twitter.com/kOifKfV1K9 — kiki •ᴗ• (@jinkookiki) December 15, 2022

Jungkook being so calm during the whole video.. the way jin was looking at him no bickering just them certainly one the verge of crying 😭 I lost it when they showed the members patting his head and tae soft pat on him. Hobi hug nd their teary eyes .. I can't do this 6 times pic.twitter.com/chSWliQSe3 — Pax⁷🐳「 -ㅅ-「아미_아포방포 💜indigo (@paxtannie) December 15, 2022

BTS' Jin left for his mandatory military serice on January 13. The singer started his 18 months of training, thereby leaving other six members of the band, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga emotional.