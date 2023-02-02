BTS: Jungkook Goes Live With V, Talks About Future Projects And Jin | Details Inside

BTS member Jungkook has become one of the most popular K-pop stars especially after collaborating with FIFA World Cup 2022 for the song 'Dreamers'. Now, BTS ARMY is eagerly waiting to know about Jungkook's upcoming projects and his solo album. The singer went live on Weverse and finally broke his silence on the rumours about his solo albums. Moreover, V also joined Jungkook on Weverse live.

Jungkook finally talks about the rumours of his solo album:

Jungkook revealed that he is not working on anything or any new album. “I have put an all-stop, on preparing my album and I think it’s become like a habit. I haven’t been doing anything, and I like this, not doing anything. and I think I have said this before, but if I was to be reborn, I want to be a rock. and I feel like right now I am like a rock,” Jungkook said.

An update about Jin:

The Dreamers singer also gave an update about Jin, who is currently in the military. “I think Jin hyung’s been well. he occasionally sends a message in the group chat,” he revealed.

Jungkook also sang many songs live including the songs of other BTS members. Fans asked him to sing RM's song 'Sexy Nukim' but Jungkook did not sing. He said, "His English is too good, so won’t try.”

On the work front, Jungkook recently collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'.

Meanwhile, a film on BTS' Busan concert has been released in theatres. The movie will show close-up angles and a new view of BTS' Busan concert which is not available anywhere. It will screen in various cinemas in 4D, 4DX and 2D.

14 cinematic-only cameras were mobilised to capture the BTS at the Busan concert from diverse angles with a variety of shots, including close shots and full shots. The details about the tickets are available at www.btsyettocomeincinemas.com website.