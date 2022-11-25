BTS: Jungkook Gets A Shoutout From Crown Prince Of Jordan, Fans Beam With Pride | See Reaction

BTS' member Jungkook made the BTS ARMY proud worldwide after he collaborated with FIFA World Cup 2022 for the song 'Dreamers'. He also performed at the opening ceremony and it was no less than a dream. The fans are over the moon now as Jungkook received a shoutout from Hussein bin Abdullah, Crown Prince of Jordan.

Hussein bin Abdullah shared a glimpse of the opening ceremony when Jungkook was performing.

BTS ARMY is feeling proud of Jungkook's achievements and expressed their excitement as the Crown Prince Of Jordan shared Jungkook's glimpse on his personal account.

Even the crown prince of Jordan posted about BTS Jungkook on Instagram, Knetz react https://t.co/X9F6KQ7U0e pic.twitter.com/ORSyUemWco — Pannkpop (@pannkpop) November 25, 2022

The appearance of Jungkook BTS was praised by the Crown Prince of Jordan



Through his personal Instagram account, the Crown Prince of Jordan named Al Hussein bin Abdullah II posted a video when Jungkook appeared on stage performing the 2022 World Cup OST song titled "Dreamers"👇 — Jungkook.97 》☆•°DREAMERS 🌠 (@WhiteNGray_JK97) November 24, 2022

On the work front, Jungkook recently collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'.

Talking about BTS, the K-pop group is currently on break as they want to focus on their solo projects and will be moving forward with their military enlistment. BTS will soon enlist for military procedures and Jin has already started the procedure. The group will reunite again in 2025.

Jin will reportedly start his military training on December 13, 2022, and will discharge in June 2024.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

BTS recently received nominations in three categories in Grammys 2023 including Best Music Video for Yet to Come, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for My Universe and Album of the Year as a featured artist on Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres. The group made history as 'Yet To Come' has become BTS' first Korean language song to be nominated at the Grammys.

Other members of BTS are focusing on their solo projects currently. J-Hope has already released his album 'Jack in the box', which was an instant hit. Suga also collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'. Meanwhile, Jin collaborated with Coldplay for his solo single 'The Astronaut'. RM has also announced his solo album 'Indigo', which will release soon.