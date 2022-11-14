BTS' Jungkook Confirms Performance At Opening Ceremony Of FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Jungkook, a member of the popular K-Pop band BTS will be performing at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar which will kick off on November 20, 2022. Confirming the same BTS tweeted, “Proud to announce that Jung Kook is part of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Soundtrack & will perform at the World Cup opening ceremony. Stay tuned!”

The 'Butter' hitmaker will join the likes of former 'Take That' star Robbie Williams as well as Craig David and Tinie Tempah when the tournament kicks off later this month. Apart from Jungkook, Indian actor-cum-dancer Nora Fatehi will be seen participating in the anthem for the event along with Nicki Minaj and others.

Pop singer Dua Lipa recently slammed rumours that she would be taking to the stage and vowed never to visit the country until "all human rights" are granted.

She said: "There is currently a lot of speculation that I will be performing at the opening ceremony of the world cup in Qatar."

"I will not be performing and nor have I ever been involved in any negotiation to perform. will be cheering England on from afar and I look forward to visiting Qatar when it has fulfilled all the human rights pledges it made when it won the right to host the World Cup."

Talking about Jungkook, the OT7 member was recently in Qatar to shoot for his portion of the music video. Videos of him shooting and having a fun time in Qatar went viral on social media.

On the work front, He recently released a song titled, “My You,” which followed the band’s anthology album, Proof. He also co-produced “Stay Alive,” with Suga and collaborated with Charlie Puth on “Left and Right.” He also collaborated with the vocal line of BTS including Jin, Jimin and V for Bad Decisions which was produced by Snoop Dogg and Benny Blanco.