New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The craze of K-pop band, BTS, is all around the world, and they are always ruling over social media because of their huge fan following. Now, BTS member, Jungkook, is trending on social media after he changed the username of his Instagram profile.

On Wednesday, Jungkook changed his Instagram user name from ‘‘abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz’ to ‘jungkook.97’. The K-Pop star joined Instagram in December 2021, and he has over 34.6 million followers. The netizens are clearly missing Jungkook’s iconic Instagram username. Some BTS fans are confused by this, while some are heartbroken.

User Alphabet you will be missed. But why does this look like one of the big Fanpage id😭😭😭😭😭. pic.twitter.com/MmkSP3JdbE — Butter To 1B STREAM YOU ALL/BTS X ARMY ⁷ (@prkjimincafe_7) March 16, 2022

NEVER THOUGHT THERE WILL BE A DAY I'LL BE CRYING OVER AN INSTA USERNAME 😭😭 I'LL MISS THE ALPHABET ONE SO BADLY 😭 pic.twitter.com/XIQ0La5vYh — piu• (@SWUIBIAN) March 16, 2022

Jungkook changed his Instagram id to jungkook.97 and "abcdefghi__lmnopqrstuvwxyz" you were be the best username I’ve seen on instagram and you will be forever iconic 🥺🤍 pic.twitter.com/ZkKzflyasA — Jessah 💜 (@taekook09011995) March 16, 2022

On Instagram, one user wrote, "That legendary username will be missed", and another user wrote, "Gonna miss that alphabet guy...now he is jungkook.97". Meanwhile, some users like Jungkook's new username and commented, "It is good. Still perfect no matter what!".

On the work front, BTS will perform in the Grammys this year, and they are also nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their mega-hit single ‘Butter’. BTS has achieved the milestone of becoming the very first Korean pop group to not only be nominated but to also perform at the GRAMMY Awards for two years in a row. BTS stands for Bangtan Sonyeodan, also known as Bangtan Boys, which has seven members Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav