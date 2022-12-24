BTS Jin’s First Military Pics Leaked Online; Fans Left Teary-Eyed, Some Annoyed

BTS' Jin, aka Kim Seokjin, is the first BTS member to join the mandatory military service in South Korea. His pictures from the military base recently went viral which is mainly taken from his identification card proceedings, whereas one picture was straightway taken from the campsite.

Earlier Jin also opted for a buzz cut before enlisting in the military. In the viral picture which was shared from the campsite, where Jin was seen striking a subtle smile for the camera and was dressed in a Korean army uniform, where he looked confident.

One can also see the identification card on his uniform, which read "Written on the paper: the eleventh division, The second platoon, Team 546- Kim Seokjin."

BTS' Jin's viral image (Image Credits:@TheAnnyeongOppa/Twitter)

Another picture that is making rounds on the internet, is where Jin can be seen actively picking up chairs with his other mates in the army at an event on the campsite, where Jin's face can be seen covered with a black mask.

Jin wearing black mask inside the campsite (Image Credits:@calliope_kth/Twitter)

However, as soon as the pictures made rounds on the internet, several fans expressed their emotions at his first look, however, many criticized the pictures for leaking the pictures online and making them viral.

Taking to Twitter, fans wrote, "Proud of Jin serving in the Military this proves that BTS team can do anything or any work proud of BTS team," whereas another one wrote, "Jin looks so good in military uniform."

Some expressed their displeasure, where one wrote, "Jin asked for privacy yet you still think it's ok to consume military propaganda like it's crack," while another said, "Just a disclaimer that I will sb anyone sharing or retweeting photos of jin in the military, if it doesn't come directly from him I don't want to see it on my timeline."

Jin joined the South Korean army on December 13, where he was accompanied by BTS members RM, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, and V. However, he is currently serving at the Division Recruit Training Center at the Yeoncheon army base in the Northern Gyeonggi province. The singer will be completing his duty on June 12, 2024.