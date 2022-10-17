BTS' Jin To Enlist In Military After Solo Album Release By October End, Says Bighit

BTS has taken the world by storm after their back-to-back success and the k-pop group has added another feather to their cap after their successful Busan concert. Bangtan Boys earlier announced a short break to focus on their solo projects. Moreover, there were a lot of speculations about the group's military service. Now, their agency Big Hit Music has officially announced that BTS will move forward with plans to fulfil their military service.

Big Hit also announced that BTS' eldest member Jin will 'initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October and will follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government.'

BigHit Music official said in a statement, "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government."

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfill their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve."

Other members of BTS will enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans. BTS will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.

At the Busan concert, Jin announced his solo album. He said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Meanwhile, other BTS memebers are focusing on theor solo projects. J-hope recently released his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Jungkook also collaborated with Charlie Puth for the single 'Left Right Left'.