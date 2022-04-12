New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The BTS Boys aka Bangtan Boys including RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkookare currently busy with their Permission to Dance Tour in Las Vegas. Amid all the concerts and more, BTS’ Jin, who is the eldest in the septet has responded to the concerns about his mandatory military service.

While there have been a lot of talks about BTS members' military enlistment. This is the first time that BTS' Jin has addressed his thoughts on it. The members of BTS including RM, Suga, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook attended a press conference at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, where Jin spoke about the issue.

Jin said, as translated by Twitter, “I talked a lot with the company and entrusted all military service-related tasks with the company.” The meet was also attended by HYBE CCO Lee Jin Hyung; the agency that manages BTS.

He said, “The BTS members have currently left the matter of their military service in the hands of the agency. BTS has already conveyed the message multiple times that they will accept the call of duty when the nation calls them, and they have not changed that opinion. However, the policy on military service has changed a little, and as the members are experiencing changes to the Military Service Act that they did not expect, they are currently monitoring the situation while discussing the matter with the company.”

He added, “The agency told BTS that after the new amendment to the Military Service Act was proposed, we were wary of making a decision in regards to their military service, and the BTS members maturely accepted this and left the matter in the hands of the company. To put it precisely, the policy on military service is changing, and it’s true that the BTS members are having a hard time because it’s difficult for them to predict the timing [of their military service]. Since it’s difficult for them to make plans, both the BTS members and the company are currently keeping a close eye on the proposed amendment.”

For the unknown, South Korean men between 18 to 28 mandatorily have to serve two years in the nation's army. However, BTS members have already been given permission to defer their military enlistment following an amendment passed in December 2020. For BTS the maximum age now 30 to serve in the Military. BTS' Jin, who will turn 30 on December 9 this year, is required to enlist in the military before the end of 2022.

In the meanwhile, there have been several reports that For the unknown, South Korean men between 18 to 28 mandatorily have to serve two years in the nation's army. However, nothing has been signed or confirmed yet.

Posted By: Ashita Singh