BTS' Jin To Enlist For Military Before His Birthday? This Is What 'The Astronaut' Singer Has To Say

BTS' Jin is the first member to start with his mandatory military service amongst the seven members. The singer recently released his solo single 'The Astronaut'wuth Coldplay and received immense love and support from his fans. It is a bittersweet moment for the BTS ARMY as Jin will possibly have joined the military by his birthday, which is December 4.

While interacting with fans on Weverse, a fan asked Jin about his birthday celebrations plan and if he was excited about it. To this Jin replied, "No.. I got [to be at] the front line”.

Meanwhile, the details regarding Jin's military enlistment date or location have not been revealed yet by the singer or his agency.

BTS announced that they are taking a hiatus to focus on their solo projects. The group came together this month once again for their Busan concert. At the concert, Jin announced his solo album and said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Recently, Jin's The Astronaut surpassed Rihanna’s Lift Me Up in a Billboard Poll. The other songs were Polo G’s Bag Talk, SZA’s Shirt, Dove Cameron’s Bad Idea, and more. Among these songs, Jin's The Astronaut got the most votes.

Talking about 'The Astronaut', Jin collaborated with the band Coldplay for the song and the band has co-written it. Coldplay's Chris Martin also made a cameo appearance in the song and was seen as a weather forecast reporter. Jin also joined Coldplay at a concert in Argentina and performed his latest single.

At the concert, Chris also revealed that Jin contacted him six months ago and told him about his military enlistment. Chris said that Jin wanted a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while.