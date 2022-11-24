BTS' Jin To Be Discharged From Military In June 2024? Big Hits Has THIS To Say

BTS' Jin will be the first member of the group to move forward with his military enlistment procedure. The group's management agency Big Hits earlier announced that Jin will start the procedure of his military enlistment after the release of his solo album. BTS ARMY has also been playing the guessing game regarding Jin's military training. Big Hits has finally reacted to these reports.

While responding to the reports, Big Hits told Newsen, "It’s hard to confirm. We ask for your understanding."

It was earlier reported that Jin will join the military by his birthday, which is December 4.

While interacting with fans on Weverse, a fan asked Jin about his birthday celebrations plan and if he was excited about it. To this Jin replied, "No.. I got [to be at] the front line”.

BTS announced that they are taking a hiatus to focus on their solo projects. The group came together this month once again for their Busan concert.

At the concert, Jin announced his solo album and said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Jin also joined Chris at the Coldplay concert in Argentina. Chris revealed that Jin contacted him six months ago and told him about his military enlistment. Chris said that Jin wanted a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."