BTS: Jin's Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Surpasses Rihana's 'Lift Me Up', Tops Music Poll

BTS' Jin release his solo single 'The Astronaut' a few days ago and it has been already topping the charts. The song has become a fan favourite and has topped the charts. Billboard recently conducted a poll for fans to vote for their favourite song and Jin's song got the most votes.

In the poll, the other songs were Rihanna’s Lift Me Up, Polo G’s Bag Talk, SZA’s Shirt, Dove Cameron’s Bad Idea, and more. Among these songs, Jin's The Astronaut got the most votes.

Talking about 'The Astronaut', Jin has collaborated with the band Coldplay for the song and the band has co-written it. Coldplay's Chris Martin also made a cameo appearance in the song and was seen as a weather forecast reporter. Meanwhile, this will be Jin's last song before his military enlistment.

Jin also joined Coldplay at a concert in Argentina and performed his latest single. At the concert, Chris also revealed that Jin contacted him six months ago and told him about his military enlistment. Chris said that Jin wanted a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while.

BTS earlier announced that they are taking a hiatus to focus on their solo projects. The group came together this month once again for their Busan concert. At the concert, Jin announced his solo album and said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

BTS' military enlistment was announced in October 2022. Their agency BigHit music officially announced the news and revealed that Jin will be the first one to start the procedure.

"BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve," the official statement reads.

Other members of BTS will also enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans. They will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.

Meanwhile, on the work front, BTS last released the song 'Yet To Come'. Whereas, J-hope released his solo album 'Jack In The Box'.