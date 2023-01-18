BTS: Jin Shares FIRST Pics From Military, Breaks Internet With His Sweet Message | See Here

BTS' eldest member Jin is currently serving in the military and it is a bittersweet feeling for all his fans. The K-pop group is currently on a hiatus to focus on their solo projects and to move forward with their military enlistments. Recently, Jin posted his first pics from the military and penned a short and sweet message for his fans as well.

Sharing the pics, Jin said, "I’m having fun and doing well. I’m posting pics after getting permission from the military. ARMYs, always be happy and be well.”

Some fans calculated that Jin will return in June 2024. While responding to the reports, Big Hits told Korean media outlet Newsen, "It’s hard to confirm. We ask for your understanding."

After the Busan concert of BTS, BigHits Music announced that BTS members will soon enlist in the military.

Bighit Music said in a statement, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

On the work front, Jin released his solo album 'The Astronaut' in a collaboration with the British band 'Coldplay'. At the Busan concert, Jin said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Jin also joined Chris at the Coldplay concert in Argentina. Chris revealed that Jin contacted him six months ago and told him about his military enlistment. Chris said that Jin wanted a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while.