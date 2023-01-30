BTS’ Jin Rewarded With Vacation After Winning First Place At Military Talent Show

BTS' Jin AKA Kim Seokjin recently won first place at the military talent show and thus received a vacation as a reward for his hard work and dedication while doing his service.

His updates in the military service have impressed his fans as the news of his discipline, talent, and hard work often makes the news, where the BTS star has now become the commander of his unit which consists of 200 soldiers.

Andy Vermaut shares:Jin of BTS completes five-week basic military training: The singer took to social media to post photos of himself in military uniform for his training completion ceremony



The post Jin of BTS completes five-week basic… https://t.co/c7ufm7ex4u Thank you. pic.twitter.com/S0UCi2AaHP — Andy Vermaut (@AndyVermaut) January 20, 2023

BTS' Jin has now completed 5 weeks of basic training at the 5th infantry division recruit training center on January 18, where he also attended his completion ceremony. Post this ceremony, the singer was finally allowed to operate his phone and thus gave an update to Army on Weverse.

Now, on Sunday, the Korean pop star got another idol receiving first place at his military talent show in which he received a vacation as a reward as he got the first position performing a dance sequence.

Although the duration of his vacation is still unknown, this will indeed give him a break where he led his whole team towards victory, where the global star helped others in his team and thus practiced for the talent show.

The event was thus held on the occasion of celebrating 'Seollal' or the Lunar New Year, leading to the victory of his team.

For the unversed, BTS' Jin was thus enlisted in the military on December 13, 2022, last year where he had to complete his mandatory service. After him, other BTS members are also expected to enlist in order where the Korean boy band expected to be back in 2025.