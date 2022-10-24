BTS' Jin Poses In Classic Black Suit For 'The Astronaut' Concept Photoshoot | See Pics

BTS' JIN will soon release his solo album 'The Astronaut' and will collaborate with Coldplay. BTS ARMY was eagerly waiting for a new update about the album, but the wait is finally over now. BTS has released Jin's pictures from his concept photoshoot 'The Outlander'.

The concept of this photoshoot is 'universe' and Jin can be seen standing in front of the outer space background.

Jin looks dashing in a classic black suit and wore a white shirt and black tie with it.

After the release of his solo album, Jin will start the procedure of his military service. "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavors, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honored to serve," the official statement of Bighit reads.

Jin announced his solo album at BTS' Busan concert. He said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

The concert was conducted in Asiad Main Stadium in Busan and over 50,000 people attended it. Around 10,000 people in the city watched the live retransmission at the Busan Port, and a further 2,000 gathered in Haeundae. The concert was viewed by close to 50 million people online.

Other members of BTS will enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans. BTS will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.

After the release of their album Yet To Come, BTS announced that they are taking a break to focus on their solo projects. As of now, J-Hope has released his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. BTS' V also collaborated with Charlie Puth for the song 'Left Right Left'. RM will soon release his album as well.