BTS: Jin Gives A Pleasant Surprise To J-Hope On His Birthday, Fans Adore Their Bond

BTS rapper J-hope celebrated his 29th birthday and got a pleasant surprise from Jin, who is currently in the military. Jin called J-hope to wish him on his birthday and also commented on his Instagram post which was a surprise for BTS ARMY.

On J-Hope's Instagram post, Jin commented 'Happy birthday'. To this, J-hope replied, "I Love You Jjwan, Thank you for the call today."

💬 INSTAGRAM



Replies under Jin's comment:

🐻 Jwehope Happy Birthday😆

🐿️ I Love You Jjwan, Thank you for the call today🤩😍🥰

🐿️ (to V) Heey~ thank you~😍🔥❤️ https://t.co/xS0PqlTZlB pic.twitter.com/9W0CIarcav — BTS News & Updates⁷ (@dalbitbangtan) February 18, 2023

J-hope interacted with his fans live on Weverse and was joined by Jimin as well. They danced together, talked to BTS ARMY and talked about Jin as well. "Time flies for us but time is moving so slowly for Jin hyung," Jimin said talking about Jin. He added that Jin misses everyone and wants to perform again.

Meanwhile, J-hope released his documentary a day before his birthday. J-hope In The Box shows the rapper's journey of making his solo album and his performance at Lollapalooza.

Talking about J-hope's album, Bighit said that with this new album J-hope's 'creative identity as an artist will be introduced'.

"We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. J-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album," the agency said in a statement.

Recently, Jin posted his first pics from the military and penned a short and sweet message for his fans as well. Sharing the pics, Jin said, "I’m having fun and doing well. I’m posting pics after getting permission from the military. ARMYs, always be happy and be well.”

Meanwhile, before going into the military, Jin released his song 'The Astronaut' in collaboration with Coldplay. Jin also joined Coldplay's Chris at the Coldplay concert in Argentina.