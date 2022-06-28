BTS' Jin Enjoying Dosa? Desi ARMY Are On Cloud Nine And Confused | See Reactions

BTS has a massive fan following all over the world and their Indian fans are not behind at all. Desi ARMY loves and supports their favourite idols just like everyone else and wants BTS to visit India. Currently, BTS member Jin is trending in India because he posted a photo of a dish which looks like dosa. India fans are on cloud nine as they assumed Jin is eating a dosa.

As soon as Jin posted the picture on Instagram, it went viral.

Desi ARMY assumed that Jin is eating Dosa, meanwhile, some were confused about the dish. Take a look at Jin's fans' reactions on social media.

JIN IS EATING DOSA JKAJAJAJAKJAJAKAJAKAJJAJJA pic.twitter.com/vsK8S1MBij — Ayu⁷ with Jack in the box 🃏 (@vbwiear) June 27, 2022

Since you got no reply yet I'll reply 😭 it's a South Indian dish like this but what Jin is eating is not dosa pic.twitter.com/wc9EH5Fhhg — S⁷💥 (@iwasfriendzoned) June 27, 2022

Later, fans clarified that it is not a dosa but Cutlassfish. J-hope also commented on Jin's picture and wrote, "Cutlassfish engraving!!! ot!!".

it does look like a set dosa if we take out the head and tail😂😂😂 — ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ Berry in the box⁷Bangtan Hoe era😵‍💫 (@nyoonberry) June 27, 2022

On the occasion of their 9th debut anniversary, BTS revealed that they were planning to do a concert in Mumbai. They said that they were supposed to visit many countries including Australia, India and South America. This visit was going to be the part of Map Of The Soul World Tour. Some Desi ARMY were over the moon after hearing this, but some were disappointed that the plan did not work out.

Recently, BTS announced that they are taking a 'hiatus', which made their fans sad. But the bangtan boys also announced that they want to focus on their solo projects in the coming time. J-hope will come with his solo album first and has also dropped the teaser for the same. Meanwhile, Jungkook also collaborated with Charlie Puth for a song. V attended Paris Fashion Week 2022 with Blackpink's Lisa and Korean star Park Bo-gum and the photos of the trio broke the internet.

BTS has seven members namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. They recently released their song 'Yet To Come'. They met US President Joe Biden at the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. BTS performed at the Grammys Award 2022 and was nominated as well. They created history after winning three Billboards Music Awards 2022.