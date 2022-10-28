BTS: Jin's Solo Single 'The Astronaut' Is A Heartwarming Tale Of Finding Your True Home | Watch

BTS ARMY has been over the moon ever since the group's eldest member Jin announced his solo album 'The Astronaut'. The K-pop group earlier announced hiatus to focus on their solo projects and Jin is the second member to release his solo album. Hybe Labels have released the official music video of 'The Astronaut' and fans are feeling emotional.

Jin will start the procedure for his military enlistment soon after his album's release. For this album, Jin has collaborated with Coldplay.

Watch the Music Video:

Coldplay's Chris Martin makes a cameo appearance in the music video as a new anchor.

Fans are loving this song. One person wrote, "this song is so heartfelt. you can hear the sincerity. kudos to his vocal." Another commented, "I'm so emotional, Jin I love u so much, even if Jungkook is my bias, I love & adore all of BTS with my whole heart:'(( Thank you for this amazing music Seokjinnie."

Earlier, Bighit music released the pictures from the concept photoshoot of the album. The concept of this photoshoot is 'universe' and Jin can be seen standing in front of the outer space background.

Talking about Jin's military enlistment, Bighit said in a statement, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s a perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

Jin announced his solo album at BTS' Busan concert. He said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

Other members of BTS will enlist the military service based on their individual schedules and plans. BTS will reconvene as a group again in around 2025 after their service commitment.

Talking about the projects of BTS' other members, J-Hope released his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. Whereas, Suga collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'. Jungkook also collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song 'Left Right Left'. RM will soon release his album as well.