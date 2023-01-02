BTS' Jin Calls J-Hope From Military Ahead Of New Year; Latter Reveals He 'Didn't Receive' At First

BTS member J-Hope recently performed in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve after which he had several live sessions on Weverse. The rapper became the first BTS member who performed solo on the live show.

During the live sessions, J-Hope revealed that the group's oldest member Jin, who is currently serving in the South Korean military, called him on December 31.

As translated by Twitter user, J-Hope said during his live session on Sunday, "Jin hyung (elder brother) our oldest hyung went to the military. Yesterday at night I got a message from him saying ‘J-Hope answer my call'. And I was like, ‘I didn't know it was your number'.

One of the BTS' fans also shared a video on the micro-blogging site in which J-Hope said, "Actually, yesterday night, December 31, Jin hyung called me. He said, 'J-Hoopeeee'. I said, 'Hyuuuuuug. How are you doing?'. He said, 'Why didn’t you answer my call? I said, 'Oh I didn't know this is your number. How do I know this is your number?'"

"The moment when I hear Jin hyung's voice, it feels nice. I think Jin hyung is fine and healthy, so I am very relieved. So don’t worry," he further added.

It was on December 13 when BTS' eldest member Jin enlisted himself in South Korea's mandatory military service. Not only did the ARMY (BTS' fans), but the band members including RM, Suga, Jungkook, Jimin, J-Hope and V also bid him an emotional farewell.

The singer started his 18 months of training, thereby leaving other six members of the band, V aka Kim Taehyung, Jungkook, RM, Jimin, Jhope and Suga emotional.