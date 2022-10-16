BTS' Jin Announces Solo Album At Busan Concert, Hints A Collaboration

BTS is currently on a short break as they want to focus on their solo projects. The K-pop group on Saturday reunited for their concert in Busan for Korea's World Expo 2030. BTS ARMY was over the moon after seeing their favourite artists on stage together once again. Their happiness went on cloud nine when Jin announced his solo album. The eldest member of BTS said that his new album is coming out and he has collaborated with someone as well.

Talking about his album, Jin said, "I have a new album coming out. It's not that big of a deal. It's just a single. I was able to collaborate with someone I really adore. I have a lot of content to share with you so I hope you enjoy them.”

.@BTS_twt Jin has announced that he will be releasing a single album!



— All for Jin 🎵🔜 (@jinnieslamp) October 15, 2022

This will be Jin's first solo project after BTS announced a short break. Earlier, Jin came out with solo songs including 'Super Tuna' and song 'Yours' from the Korean show Jirisan.

Earlier, J-Hope released his solo album 'Jack in the Box'. The tracklist includes Arson, Intro, Pandora's box, Stop, =(Equal Sign), Music Box: Reflection, What if… and Safety Zone.

Talking about J-Hope's album 'Jack In The Box', BTS' agency BigHit Music said in a statement, "We would like to announce the release of 'Jack In The Box,' j-hope's solo album. BTS has turned the page on their new chapter, throughout which the members will harmoniously carry out their group and individual activities. j-hope will be the first member of BTS to start this new journey and release his solo album."

Meanwhile, J-Hope was seen in a different avatar for his album and chose a different theme for his music videos. Talking about the fire theme for his song 'Arson', J-hope said, "Since the song title is 'Banghwa', which means 'Arson' many things are being set on fire, leaving ashes behind. The theme is visualised starting with this outfit. Overall, I plan to capture the message of this song with this music video. Since I was young I have been working with sparks of passion. And I thought these sparks are the right material for it. That's why I chose fire."

Meanwhile, Jungkook collaborated with Charlie Puth on the song 'Left Right Left'. Suga collaborated with PSY for the song 'That That'.