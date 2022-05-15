New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment News: Here's good news for all BTS' Jin fans! The K-pop idol has recovered from his injury and has shared some pictures on Instagram. Jin had injured his finger and also underwent surgery. He was seen wearing a cast on his hand during Grammy's performance and also during the Permission to Dance Las Vegas tour.

Jin shared the pictures on Instagram, in which he can be seen without the cast around his hand. He can be seen wearing a blue t-shirt and black pants. Meanwhile, in another post, he can be seen posing the Pikachus. J-hope commented on Jin's post and wrote, You are doing cute stuff alone".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

BTS ARMY is also swooning over Jin's pictures. One fan wrote, "LOOK AT SEOKJIN!! HE'S SO PRETTY". Meanwhile, some fans were relieved that Jin's hand is out of cast now. Take a look at some reactions.

SEOKJIN’S HAND IS OUT OF THE CAST!!!



😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/tfbwoTNa1S — Hourly Jin •◡•🎣 (@hourjinnie) May 13, 2022

The Seokjin drought is over. He posted on instagram after almost a month. No more hand cast 😭 pic.twitter.com/2u05PwPJkj — Seokjin Blogs (@Jin_blogs) May 13, 2022

Jin is called Worldwide Handsome by BTS ARMY for his dapper looks and beautiful voice. He is the eldest among the seven members of BTS. Other members of BTS are Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.

Meanwhile, BTS will make a comeback with their new album 'Proof'. The lead single is titled ‘Yet to come’ and the poster was released by Big Hit Music. Recently, the agency has shared two tracklists of their upcoming album.

On May 8, the tracklist CD 1 was released which included the chartbusters like Born Singer, Dynamite, Butter and fake love. Later, the second part was released which included Euphoria, Filter, Intro: Persona, Moon and Outer: Ego. 'Proof' is set to be released on June 10, three days before their 9th anniversary.

The CD has 15 tracks, which include a new song Run BTS. The songs for tracklist 2 include members’ solo songs, including Persona, Stay, Moon, Jamais Vu, Seesaw, Cypher PT 3, Ego, Her, Filter, Friend, Singularity, 00:00, Euphoria and Dimple.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav