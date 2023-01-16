BTS’ Jimin To Make Solo Album Debut In February? Big Hit Agency Has THIS To Say

One of the most popular artists of the Korean pop band BTS, Jimin will reportedly make his solo album debut next month. Jimin will be the third artist from the K-pop band to make his solo music debut, after fellow artists J-hope and RM.

According to a report by a leading Korean media outlet, dongA.com, Jimin is currently preparing to release a solo album in February. Soon after the reports went viral on social media, BTS’s agency BIGHIT MUSIC has now commented on the reports.

The agency in a statement said that details about Jimin’s new album "will be released after the schedule is confirmed." BIGHIT MUSIC also added, “We are currently coordinating the schedule with regard to Jimin’s solo debut in February and will release more details when that is confirmed.”

According to reports, Jimin has already collaborated with many popular artists for his upcoming solo album. Though the details of the album are currently being kept under wraps, the album is surely going to be a chartbuster.

Recently, Big Hit Music released an official statement to ask fans to stop sending gifts to BTS’ member Jin , who is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service. The statement read that the influx of gifts at the training centre could lead to problems with storage and even misplacement.

“Jin is stationed at a training centre designated specifically for military training together with regular military personnel. If a large number of letters and gifts from the fans arrive at the centre all at once, it would be difficult to store them and they could be easily lost. We ask that you please refrain from sending anything by mail,” the official statement by BTS’ agency Big Hit read.

“Please refrain from sending letters and gifts even after he has finished his military recruit training and gets stationed at his military base.In order to prevent any issues that might occur from crowding, we ask fans to please refrain from visiting the site. Instead, we ask you to keep your heartwarming words of support and farewell in your hearts,” the statement added.